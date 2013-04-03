WRAPUP 4-China cuts growth goal, puts focus on reform and "firewall" against risks
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
April 3 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A B1 (stab) BBB- (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) RD (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.