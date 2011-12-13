BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
Dec 13 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev).
* updated today
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A B2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) CCC (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) *Eurasian Bank *B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A *Halyk Bank *BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) *HSBC Bank Kazakhstan *BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A *Kazkommertsbank *B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) *Nurbank *B (watch) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn *Tsesna Bank *B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
SYDNEY, Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB), the country's No. 4 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it would raise around A$750 million ($572 million) to refinance debt.