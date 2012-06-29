BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
June 29 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev).
* updated today
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (stab) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: