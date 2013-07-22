BRIEF-TRS Investments Ltd announces resignation of director
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS
July 19 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) CCC (pos) ATF-Bank N/A B3 (stab) B- (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) CCC (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (pos) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (dev) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leucadia National Corporation's (Leucadia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Leucadia's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies), today. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies a
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: