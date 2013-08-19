Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Aug 19 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (neg) CCC (pos) ATF-Bank N/A B3 (stab) B- (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa1 (stab) CCC (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(stab) Eurasian Bank B+ (pos) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (stab) BB- (dev) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) B2 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B+ (stab) Withdrawn N/A GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.