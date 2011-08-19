BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SMN Q4 net income rises to NOK 462 million
* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago
Aug 19 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), negative (neg).
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank ASBN.KZ B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB (pos) BTA Bank BTAS.KZ B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit Bank CCBN.KZN/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB (stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(stab) Eurasian Bank B (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (pos) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ B+ (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) Kaspi Bank CSBN.KZ N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank KKGB.KZ B (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank NRBN.KZ B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank TEBN.KZ B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank TSBN.KZ B (stab) Caa1 (stab) Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
LISBON, Feb 7 The fundamentals of the Portuguese banking system will continue to stabilise this year, but profitability will be difficult to improve as credit flow should remain low while massive bad loans remain a concern, Moody's analyst Pepa Mori said on Tuesday.
* Liberty Property Trust announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results