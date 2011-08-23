Aug 23 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.

Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), negative (neg).

* updated today

S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank ASBN.KZ B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB (pos) BTA Bank BTAS.KZ B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit Bank CCBN.KZN/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB (stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(stab) Eurasian Bank B (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (pos) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ B+ (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) Kaspi Bank CSBN.KZ N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank KKGB.KZ B (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank NRBN.KZ B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank TEBN.KZ B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank TSBN.KZ B (stab) Caa1 (stab) Withdrawn

GUIDE TO RATINGS

Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating

Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating

Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating