NEW YORK Nov 7 Standard & Poor's on Monday upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating higher into investment grade, forecasting rising oil exports will allow its economy to grow around 6 percent until 2014.

Coupled with consistently high foreign direct investment inflows and prudent fiscal policy, Kazakhstan's export proceeds will sustain twin fiscal and current account surpluses for the next few years, S&P said.

"The likelihood that oil output will almost double over the next decade and that net FDI will continue to average about 4 percent of GDP underpins our estimate," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Oil accounts for 60 percent of exports and more than 40 percent of government revenues, but Kazakhstan also relies heavily on the mining sector, S&P said, noting that the country is the world's largest uranium producer.

"Diversification in the extractive industry will mitigate the effect of changes in commodity prices," it said.

S&P raised Kazakhstan's rating to BBB-plus, or two notches into investment-grade territory, from BBB. The outlook on the new rating is stable.

The rating is constrained by Kazakh banks' foreign debt holdings, which remain high even though it has declined to about 24 percent of total liabilities from a peak of more than 50 percent prior to the global financial crisis, S&P said.

Kazakhstan's opaque political environment and lack of transparency in an eventual presidential succession also weigh on the rating, the agency said.

