(Adds details from S&P statement)
NEW YORK Nov 7 Standard & Poor's on Monday
upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating higher into
investment grade, forecasting rising oil exports will allow its
economy to grow around 6 percent until 2014.
Coupled with consistently high foreign direct investment
inflows and prudent fiscal policy, Kazakhstan's export proceeds
will sustain twin fiscal and current account surpluses for the
next few years, S&P said.
"The likelihood that oil output will almost double over the
next decade and that net FDI will continue to average about 4
percent of GDP underpins our estimate," the ratings agency said
in a statement.
Oil accounts for 60 percent of exports and more than 40
percent of government revenues, but Kazakhstan also relies
heavily on the mining sector, S&P said, noting that the country
is the world's largest uranium producer.
"Diversification in the extractive industry will mitigate
the effect of changes in commodity prices," it said.
S&P raised Kazakhstan's rating to BBB-plus, or two notches
into investment-grade territory, from BBB. The outlook on the
new rating is stable.
The rating is constrained by Kazakh banks' foreign debt
holdings, which remain high even though it has declined to
about 24 percent of total liabilities from a peak of more than
50 percent prior to the global financial crisis, S&P said.
Kazakhstan's opaque political environment and lack of
transparency in an eventual presidential succession also weigh
on the rating, the agency said.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Andrew Hay)