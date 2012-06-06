ALMATY, June 6 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign
currency reserves fell to $33.8 billion as of May 31 from $34.5
billion on April 30, due mainly to a weaker euro, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
The reserves are still more than 17 percent greater than at
the end of last year, data released by the central bank showed.
The National Fund, replenished by windfall revenues from oil
exports, totalled $51.6 billion as of May 31, the bank said in a
statement. This was up from $51.0 billion at the end of April.
The central bank has provided the following data for its
reserves since the end of 2008:
2012
May 31 $33.8 bln
April 30 $34.5 bln
March 31 $31.8 bln
Feb 29 $34.8 bln
Jan 31 $33.1 bln
2011
Dec 31 $28.8 bln
Nov 30 $31.6 bln
Oct 31 $32.1 bln
Sept 30 $31.9 bln
Aug 31 $35.5 bln
July 31 $36.4 bln
June 30 $34.2 bln
May 31 $35.5 bln
April 30 $36.4 bln
March 31 $34.6 bln
Feb 28 $32.9 bln
Jan 31 $30.6 bln
2010
Dec 31 $27.70 bln
Nov 30 $27.30 bln
Oct 31 $28.40 bln
Sept 30 $27.30 bln
Aug 31 $26.37 bln
July 31 $27.23 bln
June 30 $26.09 bln
May 31 $27.70 bln
April 30 $28.80 bln
March 31 $26.60 bln
Feb 28 $27.00 bln
Jan 31 $25.85 bln
2009
Dec 31 $22.66 bln
Nov 30 $23.27 bln
Oct 31 $20.18 bln
Sept 30 $20.04 bln
Aug 31 $19.92 bln
July 31 $19.88 bln
June 30 $18.50 bln
May 31 $19.80 bln
April 30 $19.40 bln
March 31 $18.80 bln
Feb 28 $19.60 bln
Jan 31 $18.20 bln
2008
Dec 31 $19.40 bln
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)