ALMATY, June 6 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $33.8 billion as of May 31 from $34.5 billion on April 30, due mainly to a weaker euro, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The reserves are still more than 17 percent greater than at the end of last year, data released by the central bank showed.

The National Fund, replenished by windfall revenues from oil exports, totalled $51.6 billion as of May 31, the bank said in a statement. This was up from $51.0 billion at the end of April.

The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves since the end of 2008:

2012

May 31 $33.8 bln

April 30 $34.5 bln

March 31 $31.8 bln

Feb 29 $34.8 bln

Jan 31 $33.1 bln

2011

Dec 31 $28.8 bln

Nov 30 $31.6 bln

Oct 31 $32.1 bln

Sept 30 $31.9 bln

Aug 31 $35.5 bln

July 31 $36.4 bln

June 30 $34.2 bln

May 31 $35.5 bln

April 30 $36.4 bln

March 31 $34.6 bln

Feb 28 $32.9 bln

Jan 31 $30.6 bln

2010

Dec 31 $27.70 bln

Nov 30 $27.30 bln

Oct 31 $28.40 bln

Sept 30 $27.30 bln

Aug 31 $26.37 bln

July 31 $27.23 bln

June 30 $26.09 bln

May 31 $27.70 bln

April 30 $28.80 bln

March 31 $26.60 bln

Feb 28 $27.00 bln

Jan 31 $25.85 bln

2009

Dec 31 $22.66 bln

Nov 30 $23.27 bln

Oct 31 $20.18 bln

Sept 30 $20.04 bln

Aug 31 $19.92 bln

July 31 $19.88 bln

June 30 $18.50 bln

May 31 $19.80 bln

April 30 $19.40 bln

March 31 $18.80 bln

Feb 28 $19.60 bln

Jan 31 $18.20 bln

2008

Dec 31 $19.40 bln

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)