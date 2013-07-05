(Adds total international reserves, National Fund)
ALMATY, July 5 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign
currency reserves fell to $25.6 billion as of June 30 from $27.8
billion on May 31, central bank data showed on Friday.
The Central Asian country's total international reserves
stood at $89.1 billion, including $63.5 billion in the National
Fund, which collects windfall revenues from oil exports.
After Russia, Kazakhstan is the largest former Soviet oil
producer. The country, Central Asia's largest economy, also
holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable crude
reserves.
The central bank has provided the following data for its
reserves:
June 30 $25.6 bln
May 31 $27.8 bln
April 30 $25.9 bln
March 31 $27.6 bln
Feb 28 $26.1 bln
Jan 31 $26.4 bln
2012
Dec 31 $27.7 bln
Nov 30 $29.1 bln
Oct 31 $28.5 bln
Sept 30 $29.6 bln
Aug 31 $29.0 bln
July 31 $28.5 bln
June 30 $31.8 bln
May 31 $33.8 bln
April 30 $34.5 bln
March 31 $31.8 bln
Feb 29 $34.8 bln
Jan 31 $33.1 bln
(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Mark Potter)