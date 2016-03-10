ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves grew to $26.878 billion in February from $25.961 billion in January, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation's total international reserves, inlcluding the National Fund replenished with windfall oil export revenues, stood at $90.423 billion at the end of February, the bank said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)