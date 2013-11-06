ASTANA Nov 6 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev has named senior aide Bakhyt Sultanov as finance
minister, his press service said on Wednesday, as part of a
cabinet reshuffle in the resource-rich Central Asian nation of
17 million.
Sultanov replaces Bolat Zhamishev, who will take charge of
regional development - previously the responsibility of
Bakytzhan Sagintayev, who retains the rank of deputy premier.
No reason was given for the changes, but they follow the
appointment by the 73-year-old Nazarbayev of a new central bank
chief who plans to roll back pension reforms by putting private
retirement savings under state management.
Sultanov, 42, has previously worked in the Finance Ministry
and headed the Economy Ministry before becoming Nazarbayev's
deputy chief of staff. He will also assume the rank of deputy
prime minister.
