* December unrest was a "warning", says Pillay
* Rights chief says growth can mask despair
* Foreign ministry says citizens' rights "fundamental value"
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, July 12 The United Nations urged
Kazakhstan on Thursday to allow an international investigation
into deadly oil town riots that it said exposed rights abuses
and growing inequality in Central Asia's largest economy.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said the
December riots in Zhanaozen, during which police opened fire on
protesters, should serve as a "warning" to Kazakhstan not to
pursue financial prosperity at the expense of human rights.
"Ignoring this was the mistake made in Tunisia, where very
positive economic indicators masked the despair of a population
deprived of many of their fundamental human rights," Pillay told
a news conference during her first visit to Central Asia.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev has prioritised economic
growth over democratic freedoms in more than two decades at the
helm of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet state of 16.7 million people
with 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.
Kazakhstan's economy, worth $185 billion at the end of last
year, has expanded by an average 8 percent annually over the
last decade. Foreign investment has exceeded $150 billion and
per capita GDP is on par with that of Turkey or Mexico.
But the unrest in December shattered an image of stability.
At least 15 people were killed in Zhanaozen and a nearby
village, in the culmination of a seven-month labour dispute by
oil workers in the western region of Mangistau.
"A precise account of exactly what happened in Zhanaozen,
both during the tragic events themselves and afterwards, remains
elusive," Pillay said.
"It is not clear who gave the orders allowing police to open
fire, nor precisely why they did so," she said. Allegations of
torture and forced confessions, she said, did not appear to have
been properly investigated.
"I have recommended to the government that the only way to
credibly answer these questions once and for all, and draw a
line under these tragic events, is to authorise an independent
international investigation into the events themselves, their
causes and their aftermath," she said.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Altai Abibullayev said the
U.N. commissioner's evaluation of the Zhanaozen events was
"one-sided", and the United Nations and other international
bodies had already been invited to gather information.
"The right to life, the provision of security and basic
social, economic and humanitarian rights for every citizen of
Kazakhstan remain fundamental values for us," he said.
TRIALS
After a 10-week trial that ended last month, 34 people were
convicted of rioting in Zhanaozen, although only 13 were sent to
prison.
Separate trials led to the conviction of six policemen for
abuse of power, including the head of a remand centre found
guilty of failing to allow medical aid for a man who later died.
Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev, who met Pillay earlier,
said these trials had been conducted transparently and had been
open to international observers and relatives of the accused.
Pillay said the events of Zhanaozen, if properly
investigated, could become a "watershed" for Kazakhstan.
"It contains, in microcosm, many of the human rights
concerns and critical gaps in the country's laws and rule-of-law
institutions," she said. "These include allegations that torture
is still practised in Kazakhstan."
The U.N. representative urged Kazakhstan to create an
independent body with the power to inspect detention centres and
to halt the common practice of failing to register people during
their first few hours of detention.
In a statement posted on its website, www.prokuror.kz, the
prosecutor-general's office quoted Daulbayev as saying
international observers had visited remand centres in Zhanaozen
and Aktau, and found no evidence of torture.
Pillay also said freedom of assembly was "far too
restricted" and the root causes of the original labour dispute
in Zhanaozen reflected wider social and economic problems,
including huge differences in access to resources for urban and
rural citizens.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Sophie Hares)