ALMATY, April 25 Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna reported a 30-pct increase in 2015 net income to 304.8 billion tenge ($913.78 million) on Monday but said it expected the figure to fall sharply to 100.8 billion tenge this year.

Falling demand, low commodity prices and higher debt burden are behind the expected plunge in this year's net income, the fund said in a press release.

Samruk Kazyna has assets of over $50 billion which include the biggest state-owned companies such as national oil firm Kazmyunaygaz, railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and dominant fixed-line operator Kazakhtelecom. ($1 = 333.5600 tenge) (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)