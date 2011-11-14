* Militant attacks alarm oil-rich Kazakhstan

* Nazarbayev urges citizens to be vigilant

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Nov 14 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on his people on Monday to stay vigilant in the face of rising extremism, two days after an Islamist militant killed seven people in a rampage through a city in the Central Asian state.

The prosecutor-general's office said a 34-year-old "follower of jihadism" had killed five members of the security forces and two civilians in the attack in Taraz on Saturday, the latest in a string of such incidents in the oil-producing state.

He blew himself up when cornered.

The detailed description of the blasts and shootouts has sent online social networks abuzz and unnerved authorities and the public in the mainly Muslim nation of 16.6 million, which had long been the most peaceful in former Soviet Central Asia.

"The state has every opportunity, the resources, the professionalism and the ability to suppress any act of terrorism committed against Kazakhstan," the presidential press service quoted Nazarbayev as telling security officials.

"I also call on all Kazakhstanis to be vigilant and, in the event of noting anything suspicious, to inform the relevant law-enforcement bodies immediately," Nazarbayev said in his first public comments on the weekend attacks.

The comments were published on the presidential website, www.akorda.kz, after Nazarbayev chaired a meeting on how to counter religious extremism.

The 71-year-old ruler, who has run his nation for more than two decades as a secular autocrat with little tolerance for dissent, said Kazakhstan was no exception to many other countries where "terrorism" is present.

Central Asia's largest and most successful economy, Kazakhstan had until this year not witnessed the outbursts of Islamist militancy seen in other parts of the former Soviet region that lies north of Afghanistan.

But a string of blasts and shootouts, including one last month claimed by a hitherto unknown Islamist militant group, have fractured an image of stability.

Authorities officially ruled out any link to Islamist militancy when a man blew himself up in May at the offices of the National Security Committee in the northwestern city of Aktobe, killing only himself.

But after other unexplained gunfights and bombings, followed by the arrest of 18 people in the oil-hub city of Atyrau in August on suspicion of planning "acts of terror", Kazakhstan adopted a new law on religion last month.

Nazarbayev has backed the law, which bans prayer rooms in state buildings, as a means of eradicating religious extremism.

The law was criticised by human rights bodies and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, while Kazakhstan's Supreme Mufti Absattar Derbisali warned that the restrictions it imposed on pious Muslims could spur extremism.

A group calling itself Jund al-Khilafah (Soldiers of the Caliphate) threatened violence in a video message shortly before claiming responsibility for two blasts in Atyrau on Oct. 31. The suspected bomber was killed. (Editing by Robin Paxton and Richard Balmforth)