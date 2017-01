ALMATY, July 18 At least six people have been killed and eight wounded in attacks on police by suspected Islamist militants in Almaty on Monday, a source at the Kazakh city's emergency aid hospital told Reuters.

The source said there were four policemen and one civilian among the dead, as well as one suspected attacker. The Interior Ministry had earlier put the death toll at four, including three policemen. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)