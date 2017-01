ALMATY, July 18 Shooting was heard on Monday morning near a police station in the Kazakh city of Almaty, two witnesses told Reuters.

"We saw a man with a rifle, he passed by," a shop worker told Reuters by phone. The shooting was heard in the city centre, according to the witnesses. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Nick Macfie)