ALMATY Aug 17 Police killed nine suspected
militants in a shootout near Kazakhstan's largest city on Friday
during a dawn raid on an armed group linked to a house explosion
that killed eight people a month ago.
The prosecutor-general's office, announcing the "special
operation" on its website www.prokuror.kz. did not identify
those killed, but said the police had met armed resistance when
they tried to make arrests in a village 25 km (16 miles) outside
Almaty, the financial capital of Central Asia's largest economy.
One policeman was wounded and local residents had been
evacuated beforehand, it said.
The suspects had been linked to a house fire in the same
district on July 11 which killed eight people, it said, an
incident which led President Nursultan Nazarbayev to issue a
sharp rebuke to his security forces.
Police said the fire was caused by an explosion and later
found guns, ammunition and religious literature in an adjacent
garage. An investigation classified the incident as "preparation
for terrorism".
Kazakhstan had until last year avoided outbursts of
militancy seen in other parts of Central Asia, an ex-Soviet
region to the north of Afghanistan.
But a string of blasts and shootouts have fractured an image
of stability in the oil-rich country of 16.7 million people.
The July 11 incident prompted Nazarbayev, who has ruled
Kazakhstan for more than two decades, to rebuke his secret
police for security lapses and call for an overhaul of the
country's counter-terrorism strategy.
Security forces have been the main target of previous
attacks. The deadliest happened last November, when an Islamist
militant killed five policemen and two other people in a rampage
through the southern city of Taraz.
Two police officers were killed in December in a shootout
with suspected militants in another village outside Almaty.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton, editing by Tim Pearce)