BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding 2016 net profit down at 3.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
ALMATY Feb 11 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it would ease its support of the national tenge currency and reduce currency interventions on the market to allow the tenge to devalue to around 185 to the dollar.
It said its move was coming into force immediately.
The official rate of the tenge was set at 155.56 per dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.