ALMATY Aug 20 Kazakhstan is abandoning its
officially set currency corridor for its tenge currency and will
introduce a freely floating rate, effective Aug. 20, local media
quoted Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov sa saying on
Thursday.
"The National Bank and government have decided to start
implementing from Aug. 20 a new monetary and credit policy based
on inflation targeting, to abandon the currency corridor and
introduce a freely floating exchange rate," Masimov told a joint
meeting with the central bank held in the capital Astana.
