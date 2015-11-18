(Adds comments on current account)

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA Nov 18 The Kazakh tenge has regained parity with the Russian rouble but could weaken further if the oil price falls to $40 per barrel, Kazakh central bank head Daniyar Akishev said on Wednesday.

The currency has fallen sharply in value since it was allowed to float freely in August in response to a plunge in oil prices and the rouble's sharp depreciation. A surge in cheap goods from Russia, Kazakhstan's major trading partner, hurt local producers.

"At this moment the tenge has reached parity with the Russian rouble," Akishev told a government meeting. "We have now reached the point at which we stood in early 2014 before the fall in oil prices and the devaluation of the Russian rouble."

Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan had devalued the currency in February 2014.

From January 2014 through October this year, the tenge weakened by about 37 percent. The official rate eased to 307.68 per dollar on Wednesday.

Historically, the tenge had traded at 4.5-5 per rouble.

Further weakening of the tenge may be insignificant, because most of the negative scenarios have already happened, Akishev said, adding: "Should the oil price fall to $40 per barrel, most probably there will be (downward) correction of the rate."

Brent crude traded at $44.40 per barrel at 1240 GMT.

Hit by lower export revenues, an economic slowdown in China and a decline in Russia, Kazakhstan is expected to have a current account deficit of around $5 billion this year, Akishev told a news conference later on Wednesday.

"We expect all the changes in the tenge rate which have been taking place since August will have a positive effect on the balance of payments, with a certain time lag," he said.

In 2014 Kazakhstan had a full-year current account surplus of $5.994 billion, official data show.

Presidential aide Akishev replaced Kairat Kelimbetov as chairman of the central bank this month.

Under Kelimbetov, the central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, but resumed heavy interventions from Sept. 16 when the tenge touched 300 per dollar.

With Akishev, the central bank decided to stop burning through its reserves by propping up the tenge, which it said had had cost the bank and the state oil fund over $5 billion, and switched to a hands-off approach.

"Our actions aim now to reduce our direct intervention into the rate mechanism, we will not interfere with the fundamental trend," Akishev told the government meeting.

Annual inflation will exceed the official target of 6-8 percent this year, and the task now is to bring it back into this range in 2016, he said.

Annual inflation will exceed the official target of 6-8 percent this year, and the task now is to bring it back into this range in 2016, he said.

Consumer prices rose 9.4 percent in the first 10 months of this year, he told a government meeting. Inflation accelerated to 7.4 percent last year from 4.8 percent in 2013.