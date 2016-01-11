ALMATY Jan 11 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to an all-time low of 355.52 per dollar in the main morning session o the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday.

It traded at 351.85 in the previous main trading session.

Crude oil prices fell over 2 percent on Monday as China's economic slowdown dented the outlook for demand. Monday's decline added to last week's drop of more than 10 percent in both Brent and WTI prices to start the year.

The Kazakh stock exchange also holds a second session every day which ends at 3:30 p.m. (0930 GMT).

Kazakhstan's central bank has from Jan. 6 used the weighted average rate of the previous day's two sessions as the official rate. Previously, it used only the morning session rate to determine the official exchange rate.

Below are the results of Monday's and Friday's morning sessions.

Jan 11 Jan 8

Weighted average rate (per $1) 355.52 351.85

Volume traded ($ mln) 50.400 47.400

