BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
ALMATY Nov 5 The Kazakh tenge hit an all-time intraday low of 301.00 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday, falling beneath its mid-September low of 300.00 per dollar.
The oil-exporting Central Asian country abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20. Pressure on the tenge intensified this week after presidential aide Daniyar Akishev replaced Kairat Kelimbetov as central bank chairman on Monday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Two former Barclays traders were acquitted by a jury on Thursday of conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates.