ALMATY Nov 5 The Kazakh tenge hit an all-time intraday low of 301.00 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday, falling beneath its mid-September low of 300.00 per dollar.

The oil-exporting Central Asian country abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20. Pressure on the tenge intensified this week after presidential aide Daniyar Akishev replaced Kairat Kelimbetov as central bank chairman on Monday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)