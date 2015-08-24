(Adds Moody's comments)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY Aug 24 Kazakhstan's tenge jumped 10 percent on Monday, the third session after authorities abandoned the currency's trading band, as companies sold dollars to meet monthly tax payments.

The official tenge rate was 218.61 per dollar, up from Friday's close of 252.47, around the same levels it had hit the previous day when it lost a quarter of its value following the free-float announcement.

"One can't rule out the tenge dropping back next week (when the tax payment period ends)... possibly to a level of 230-250 per dollar," one trader said.

Volume was a relatively modest $75 million, and the central bank did not intervene in the market, a second trader said.

Kazakhstan ditched the 170-198 to the dollar trading band, giving up efforts to resist downward pressure on the currency caused by sharp declines in crude oil and commodity prices on which the country's economy depends.

The central bank and government said at the time that they hoped the tenge would stabilise within a week or so, while President Nursultan Nazarbayev said the central Asian nation needed to adjust itself to oil prices of $30-40 per barrel.

Moody's said on Monday the decision to abandon the currency corridor was "credit positive for the sovereign", because it allows the economy to adjust to a lower oil price.

"Moreover, whereas maintaining a stable exchange rate can deplete foreign exchange reserves, currency flexibility preserves reserves," the ratings agency said.

Nazarbayev said the central bank had "burnt" $28 billion in 2014 and so far this year, trying to prop up the tenge rate.

At the same time, the tenge's depreciation will raise foreign currency debt repayment costs for companies and weaken banks' asset quality and capital adequacy ratios, Moody's said.

On March 31, Moody's confirmed Kazakhstan "Baa1" rating with a stable outlook.

Benchmark Brent oil dropped almost 4 percent to $43.67 per barrel on Monday, and rouble fell about 3 percent. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's major trading partners. (Additional reporting and writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Ireland)