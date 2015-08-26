ALMATY Aug 26 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge fell to 243.99 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, from a close of 230.11 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170 to 198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)