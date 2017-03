ALMATY, Sept 2 The official rate of the Kazakh tenge on Wednesday fell to 241.15 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, from a close of 234.94 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)