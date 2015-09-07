Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
ALMATY, Sept 7 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 243.10 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 239.60 in the previous trading session.
Sept 7 Sept 4
Weighted average rate (per $1) 243.10 239.60
Volume traded ($ mln) 24.30 49.50
Multi-currency basket 160.63 161.18
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.