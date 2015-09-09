UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
ALMATY, Sept 9 The weighted average rate of the Kazakh tenge fell to 245.23 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from 245.02 in the previous trading session.
Sept 9 Sept 8
Weighted average rate (per $1) 245.23 245.02
Volume traded ($ mln) 41.55 35.70
Multi-currency basket 164.16 162.87 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)