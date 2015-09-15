BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
ALMATY, Sept 15 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 276.83 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday from a close of 273.55 in the previous trading session.
Sept 15 Sept 14
Weighted average rate (per $1) 276.83 273.55
Volume traded ($ mln) 71.35 28.30
Multi-currency basket 183.97 169.37
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan