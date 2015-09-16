BRIEF-Axamansard Insurance reports FY group pre-tax profit of 3.13 bln naira
* FY group profit before tax of 3.13 billion naira versus 2.02 billion naira year ago
ALMATY, Sept 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 283.98 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from a close of 276.83 in the previous trading session.
Sept 16 Sept 15
Weighted average rate (per $1) 283.98 276.83
Volume traded ($ mln) 89.25 71.35
Multi-currency basket 186.36 183.97
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)