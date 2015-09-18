Dutch state to cut stake in ASR to 36.8 pct with share sale
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
ALMATY, Sept 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge eased to 270.69 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 270.11 in the previous trading session.
Sept 18 Sept 17
Weighted average rate (per $1) 270.69 270.11
Volume traded ($ mln) 12.000 233.500
Multi-currency basket 182.27 191.35
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
* Stocks up led by bullion shares (Adds analyst comments, adds levels)