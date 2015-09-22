Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
ALMATY, Sept 22 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge firmed to 269.96 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday from a close of 270.46 in the previous trading session.
Sept 22 Sept 21
Weighted average rate (per $1) 269.96 270.46
Volume traded ($ mln) 58.200 172.900
Multi-currency basket 182.19 182.88
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.