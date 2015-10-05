BRIEF-Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt
* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%
ALMATY Oct 5 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge edged down to 271.50 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 271.05 in the previous trading session.
Oct 5 Oct 2
Weighted average rate (per $1) 271.50 271.05
Volume traded ($ mln) 79.300 109.050
Multi-currency basket 182.22 182.38
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* RBI - decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of districts hitherto held by the associate banks to State Bank of India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oebFQi) Further company coverage: