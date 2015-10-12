BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
ALMATY Oct 12 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 274.95 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 274.41 in the previous trading session.
Oct 12 Oct 9
Weighted average rate (per $1) 274.95 274.41
Volume traded ($ mln) 69.800 71.200
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.