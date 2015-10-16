Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
ALMATY Oct 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge rose to 276.10 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 277.05 in the previous trading session.
Oct 16 Oct 15
Weighted average rate (per $1) 276.10 277.05
Volume traded ($ mln) 97.800 148.100
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.