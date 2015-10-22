BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
ALMATY Oct 22 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 278.21 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from a close of 277.51 in the previous trading session.
Oct 22 Oct 21
Weighted average rate (per $1) 278.21 277.51
Volume traded ($ mln) 72.000 418.100
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.