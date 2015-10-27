BRIEF-Nzx Ltd updates on monthly shareholder metrics for March 2017
* For March, total trades in cash market trading 171,644. Up 2.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Oct 27 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 278.92 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Tuesday from a close of 278.55 in the previous trading session.
Oct 27 Oct 26
Weighted average rate (per $1) 278.92 278.55
Volume traded ($ mln) 343.800 53.500
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* For March, total trades in cash market trading 171,644. Up 2.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces retirement of Stephen Catlin as executive deputy chairman
OTTAWA, April 4 Home sales in the Vancouver region's once-boiling housing market soared in March from February and prices edged higher, but activity was sharply lower than a year ago, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday.