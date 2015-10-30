BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP) Further company coverage:
ALMATY Oct 30 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge firmed to 279.18 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from 279.21 in the previous trading session.
Oct 30 Oct 29
Weighted average rate (per $1) 279.18 279.21
Volume traded ($ mln) 30.050 457.500 (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.