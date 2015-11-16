BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
ALMATY Nov 16 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 308.36 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday from a close of 307.73 in the previous trading session.
Nov 16 Nov 13
Weighted average rate (per $1) 308.36 307.73
Volume traded ($ mln) 72.500 56.050
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.