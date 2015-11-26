BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
ALMATY Nov 26 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 307.21 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday from a close of 307.08 in the previous trading session.
Nov 26 Nov 25
Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.21 307.08
Volume traded ($ mln) 3.500 51.300
(Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.