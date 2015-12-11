ALMATY, Dec 11 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 311.92 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 310.37 in the previous session. The currency has weakened 1.6 percent against the dollar this week, approaching its record closing low of 312.65 per dollar, as the price of benchmark Brent crude fell below $40 for the first time since 2009. Oil is Kazakhstan's main export. Dec 11 Dec 10 Weighted average rate (per $1) 311.92 310.37 Volume traded ($ mln) 138.200 121.000 (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)