ALMATY Nov 5 The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 298.92 per dollar, a fresh all-time closing low, on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday from 284.28 in the previous trading session.

During the session, the currency returned to its intraday low of 300.00 per dollar hit on Sept. 16, but has not moved beyond that level. Kazakhstan's central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, letting the tenge slide in line with the price of oil, the Central Asian country's main export.

Nov 5 Nov 4

Weighted average rate (per $1) 298.92 284.28

Volume traded ($ mln) 100.800 90.500 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sunil Nair)