ALMATY Nov 30 Kazakhstan will keep its floating exchange rate after allowing its tenge currency to slide in line with oil prices and ordering bloated state holdings and companies to slim down, its president said on Monday.

"There will be no return to endlessly supporting the tenge using the money from the National Fund," President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his annual address to the nation, referring to the $63.9 billion state oil fund.

Kazakhstan's central bank, which had earlier supported the tenge by selling dollars from reserves, abandoned its dollar peg policy in August, allowing the tenge to slide about 40 percent since then.

Nazarbayev also said the country's pension assets, now managed by the central bank and worth about $17.8 billion, must be transferred to private managers, both local and foreign ones, in 2016. This is a return to the system that existed until 2013.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

He said the oil-rich Central Asian nation's pension fund assets must only be tapped by the state to balance the country's budget, and not for the government's "running needs" nor for lending to state or private companies.

In order to streamline tax collection, Nazarbayev ordered the government to replace the existing value added tax with a sales tax. He did not specify any rates.

He ordered state holdings such as Samruk Kazyna to slim down and simplify their complex structures by selling off assets, although he did not name any particular companies.

Sources close to the government told Reuters this month that Kazakhstan was considering selling some or all of its stakes in 60 companies, including miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), flagship carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom.

"We have been spoiled during all these years by the big oil money, by the exorbitant prices for our export goods," Nazarbayev said. "We handed out money to everybody, everyone bloated their staff, and everyone was content. This had to end at some point and now the end has come." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Tom Heneghan)