ALMATY Aug 20 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday he had ordered police to crack down on "provocateurs" intending to stage protests as the Central Asian nation's currency tumbled on Thursday following its free float on the market.

"If there are provocateurs ... I have ordered law enforcers to toughly suppress them," Nazarbayev told a meeting with the country's businessmen. "There may be people who will blackmail banks, shout and yell on street crossings. We will clamp down on these ones. I tell you this with all my authority."

He also said the central bank had "burnt" a total of $28 billion in 2014-15 to support the stability of the tenge, including $10 billion this year alone.

