SINGAPORE, Aug 15 ALMATY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus grew to $28.3 billion in the first six months of 2011 from $16.6 billion in the same period of last year, the State Statistics Agency said on Monday.

Exports, predominantly oil and metals, rose by 51.8 percent year-on-year to $44.9 billion in January-June 2011. Imports rose by 28.4 percent to $16.6 billion in the same comparison.

Italy was Kazakhstan's largest export market in the period, contributing a 16.1 percent share of export revenues. China was second, with 15.5 percent, and Russia third with 9.1 percent.

Russia also accounted for 42.9 percent of all imports, followed by China with 12.1 percent and Ukraine with 5.1 percent.

Following are data supplied by the State Statistics Agency:

FOREIGN TRADE BALANCE OF KAZAKHSTAN ($ million)

Jan-June 2011 Jan-June 2010 Exports 44,916.3 29,579.8 Imports 16,642.7 12,959.7 Balance +28,273.6 +16,620.1

JAN-JUNE 2011 TRADE BY INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY (pct of total)

EXPORTS IMPORTS

Italy - 16.1 Russia - 42.9

China - 15.5 China - 12.1

Russia - 9.1 Ukraine - 5.1

Netherlands - 8.9 Germany - 4.9

France - 5.9 United States - 4.0