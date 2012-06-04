* Verdicts expected on Monday
* Test for Kazakh authorities after stability shattered
* Policemen, rioters convicted in earlier trials
By Dmitry Solovyov
AKTAU, Kazakhstan, June 4 Relatives of 37
protesters accused of rioting in a Kazakh oil town crammed into
a makeshift courtroom on Monday to await the verdicts in the
largest trial relating to the deadly December clashes.
The defendants stand accused of participating in riots that
killed at least 14 people and saw police use live rounds. The
violence posed the most serious challenge to President Nursultan
Nazarbayev in more than two decades of power and shattered the
Central Asian state's reputation for stability.
The riots in the western town of Zhanaozen erupted on the
20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet
Union and followed a months-long protest by oil workers who had
been fired after going on strike in an attempt to win higher
wages.
Kazakh authorities say police were forced to resort to
lethal force on Dec. 16 after being attacked by violent
protesters, including the sacked workers. Under scrutiny from
the West, they have pledged to hold a fair investigation.
Many residents of Zhanaozen and regional capital Aktau say
authorities failed to address the strikers' grievances and
question why police opened fire.
"My son was in the square because he wanted to make sure his
children did not go hungry," Gulnar Karakulova, the 57-year-old
mother of one of the defendants, said outside a youth centre
where the trial is being held. "He did not take part in any
disorder."
Her son is among those accused of crimes including mass
disorder, arson, destruction of property and the use of violence
against law enforcement officials.
The trial in Aktau, which has been open to the public, began
on March 27. On Monday, relatives jostled for seats in the
overcrowded courtroom more than an hour before proceedings
began, and many shouted out the names of loved ones as the
accused were brought in.
The defendants, escorted inside by policemen armed with
pistols and truncheons, stood in a glass box.
SERIES OF TRIALS
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker in power since
Soviet times, has prioritised economic growth over democratic
freedoms. The $185 billion Kazakh economy is Central Asia's
largest and the country is the largest ex-Soviet oil producer
after Russia.
Members of Kazakhstan's marginalised political opposition
accuse authorities of stifling dissent in the country of 16.7
million people. Opposition politicians Bolat Abilov and Amirzhan
Kosanov were applauded as they arrived in the courtroom and
shook hands with relatives of the accused.
Judge Aralbai Nagashybayev is expected to deliver the
verdicts on Monday.
The trial is the largest of four related to the two days of
violence in the western Kazakh region of Mangistau, including
proceedings for police officers convicted of abusing their
power.
On May 28, five policemen, including the deputy police chief
for Mangistau, were jailed for between five and seven
years.
The head of a detention centre in Zhanaozen was sentenced to
five years in jail on May 17 for holding people illegally and
failing to allow timely medical care for a 50-year-old detainee
who later died in hospital.
In a separate case relating to protesters, six people were
convicted on May 21 and six more cleared of rioting in the
village of Shetpe, where a passenger train was stopped and set
ablaze the day after the Zhanaozen clashes. One protester died
of gunshot wounds in Shetpe.
(Writing By Robin Paxton; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)