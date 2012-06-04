* Scuffles in court after verdict on Zhanaozen violence
* Test for Kazakh authorities after stability shattered
* Policemen, rioters convicted in earlier trials
(Updates with verdicts)
By Dmitry Solovyov
AKTAU, Kazakhstan, June 4 Thirteen people were
jailed on Monday for rioting in a Kazakh oil town, prompting
courtroom scuffles between relatives and police at the end of a
10-week trial that followed deadly labour unrest in the Central
Asian state.
Twenty four of the 37 defendants accused of rioting in the
town of Zhanaozen last December were freed by the court in the
western city of Aktau. Three were acquitted and the remainder
amnestied or given suspended sentences.
The violence, in which at least 14 people were killed,
shattered Kazakhstan's image of stability and posed the most
serious challenge to President Nursultan Nazarbayev in more than
two decades in charge of the oil-producing former Soviet state.
Police used live rounds in Zhanaozen after months of
protests by sacked oil workers erupted into riots on Dec. 16,
the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence from the
Soviet Union.
Relatives of the 37 defendants crammed into a sweltering
courtroom inside a converted youth centre to hear the verdicts.
The open trial, which began on March 27, was held in the Caspian
port city of Aktau, 145 km (90 miles) west of Zhanaozen.
Judge Aralbai Nagashybayev took more than three hours to
read out the verdicts, pausing to drink water and wipe sweat
from his brow. Sixteen defendants were given two-year suspended
terms, while 12 were jailed for between three and six years.
Roza Tuletayeva, one of two women on trial, received the
longest prison term, seven years.
After the last sentences were passed, a crowd of female
relatives, many of them wailing, tried to break through a police
cordon to reach the glass box where the accused were held. Some
of the guilty pounded on the glass from within.
"Where's the truth? Where's the justice? The authorities
have led us all to this tragedy," an elderly woman screamed.
Many residents of Mangistau, an oil-producing region on the
Caspian shore, say Kazakh authorities failed to address the
grievances of oil workers, who had demanded higher salaries.
They also question why police opened fire.
"My son was in the square because he wanted to make sure his
children did not go hungry," Gulnar Karakulova, 57, said before
her son was handed a three-year jail sentence. "He did not take
part in any disorder."
Kazakh authorities say police were resorted to lethal force
only after being attacked by violent protesters. Under scrutiny
from the West, they have pledged to hold a fair investigation.
Six policemen, tried separately, were jailed last month for
abusing their power. They include the deputy police chief for
Mangistau and the head of a detention centre who failed to allow
medical care for a 50-year-old man who later died.
SERIES OF TRIALS
The trial is the largest of four related to the two days of
violence in Mangistau. In addition to the two police trials, six
people were convicted on May 21 and six more cleared of rioting
in the village of Shetpe near Zhanaozen.
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker who rose
through the ranks of the Soviet Communist party, is popular
among many in Kazakhstan for the sustained economic growth and
stability he has brought in an otherwise volatile region.
Kazakhstan is the largest former Soviet oil producer after
Russia and has attracted more than $150 billion in foreign
investment since independence in 1991.
But members of Kazakhstan's marginalised political
opposition accuse authorities of stifling dissent and failing to
distribute oil wealth equally across the nation of 16.7 million.
Opposition politicians Bolat Abilov and Amirzhan Kosanov
were applauded as they shook hands with relatives of the accused
in the courtroom, located 2,600 km (1,600 miles) and a time-zone
west of the glitzy and futuristic capital Astana.
Around 18 political activists are expected to stand trial
during the summer accused of fomenting "social hatred" among the
striking oilmen.
Those sentenced on Monday were on trial for crimes including
mass disorder, arson, destruction of property and the use of
violence against law enforcement officials.
Tuletayeva had been accused of being one of the main
instigators of the violence. Her mother, in tears, was quickly
led away from the court by relatives. A Reuters reporter saw
three women being carried out of the court after fainting.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing By
Robin Paxton; Editing by Rosalind Russell)