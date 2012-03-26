* Mass trial to begin after deadly riots in Zhanaozen
By Dmitry Solovyov
AKTAU, Kazakhstan, March 27 Thirty-seven people
accused of rioting in a Kazakh oil town will stand trial on
Tuesday in a case seen as an attempt by the former Soviet
republic to restore its shattered image of stability following
the unrest.
At least 14 people were killed during the clashes in
December, the most serious challenge to President Nursultan
Nazarbayev in his more than two decades as leader of the
oil-producing Central Asian state.
The authorities say police were forced to open fire after
being attacked by violent protesters.
Facing pressure from the West and human rights bodies,
authorities in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, have
pledged to hold a transparent investigation and fair trials.
On the eve of the trial, workers frantically were painting
walls and installing equipment in the Caspian port city of Aktau
at a makeshift courtroom inside a youth centre, one of the few
venues in the city big enough to host the unprecedented hearing.
Some residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau, speaking before the
trial, could ill conceal their anger.
They said authorities were culpable for their failure to
address a labour dispute by oil workers that began in May last
year and eventually triggered the riots.
"The bosses are to blame, those sitting up there in Astana,"
said Berdykul, 58, a disabled pensioner in Aktau.
Marat, a 28-year-old ambulance driver in Aktau, said he
believed those who fired the shots - not the sacked oil workers
- should be tried.
"They were defending their labour rights," he said. "You
shouldn't be shot with live rounds for this."
The accused face charges of organising mass disorder,
attacking police, robbery and arson during violence on Dec. 16
in the remote and dusty town of Zhanaozen, which followed a
months-long protest by oil workers fired after going on strike.
The Supreme Court says the trial is taking place in Aktau,
145 km (90 miles) west of Zhanaozen, to allow for greater
security and transparency. The trial will be open to relatives
of the accused and those killed, as well as rights groups.
"All the necessary conditions and additional measures have
been taken to provide transparency of the judicial process,"
Oksana Peters, spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, told reporters
in the capital Astana.
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker, has presided
over sustained economic growth in Kazakhstan that has lifted per
capita GDP to levels on par with Turkey and Mexico.
But critics point to a lack of democratic freedoms and his
intolerance of dissent.
The prosecutor-general's office has said police in December
acted within their legal bounds in Zhanaozen and resorted to the
use of weapons only after a "group of sacked oilmen and hooligan
youths committed mass disorder".
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Maria Golovnina)