* Critic charged with plan to overthrow government
* Oil town riots prompted crackdown on opposition
* U.S. urges fair trial
By Mariya Gordeyeva
AKTAU, Kazakhstan, Aug 16 An outspoken critic of
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev went on trial on Thursday
charged with attempting to overthrow the government, in a case
the United States says will test the oil-producing former Soviet
state's democratic progress.
Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unregistered Alga! party, is
accused of helping orchestrate dissent among oil workers in a
region where deadly rioting on Dec. 16-17 shattered Kazakhstan's
reputation for stability.
He denies the charges and, as his trial began in a packed
courtroom, his supporters called for his release.
At least 15 people were killed in the town of Zhanaozen and
a nearby village when police opened fire on protesters, unrest
that followed months of protests by sacked oilmen and posed the
most serious challenge to Nazarbayev in his more than two
decades in charge of the Central Asian republic.
Kazakhstan's leaders are particularly wary of dissent
following mass protests in Russia, the country's biggest trading
partner and a key cultural reference point for its millions of
Russian-speaking citizens.
In recent years, they have tried to balance their desire to
preserve stability with efforts to improve the country's image
on the world stage.
Kozlov, 52, faces a maximum prison term of 13 years if
convicted of charges that include inciting social unrest and
trying to overthrow the constitutional order. Two independent
opposition activists are on trial alongside him.
Dressed in an open-necked shirt, Kozlov waved at around 30
of his supporters when led into court in the Caspian port city
of Aktau, 2,600 km (1,625 miles) west of the capital, Astana.
He asked the judge to postpone the hearing to allow him more
time to familiarise himself with the 1,300-page case document.
Permission was denied, prompting slow claps from his supporters
that drew a warning from the judge.
"We have a feeling the trial will be rushed. I fear the
verdict might already have been written and that the trial will
be a formality," Mikhail Sizov, Kozlov's deputy in the Alga!
party, said by telephone two days before proceedings began.
FRAGMENTED OPPOSITION
The country's marginalised and fragmented opposition enjoys
relatively little popular support. Several hundred people
attended a series of rallies held monthly in Almaty, the
country's largest city, after a Jan. 15 parliamentary election.
Nazarbayev, a former steel worker who rose through the ranks
of the Soviet Communist party, remains popular across the mainly
Muslim country of 16.7 million people and is credited for
sustained economic growth in an otherwise volatile region.
Robert Blake, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South
and Central Asia, said Kazakhstan had a "particular
responsibility" to demonstrate reforms pledged as chair of the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2010.
"We hope that (the trial) is going to be conducted in a
fair, impartial and open way," Blake told reporters in Almaty on
the eve of the trial.
"We also hope that the trial itself will not undermine some
of the progress that Kazakhstan is making to develop a
multi-party democracy," he added.
The January election allowed three parties into Kazakhstan's
parliament for the first time in 20 years of independence, a
small concession to democracy in the face of growing frustration
over the unequal distribution of the country's mineral wealth.
But the second- and third-placed parties are broadly
sympathetic to Nazarbayev's ruling Nur Otan party, which itself
won 81 percent of the vote. The OSCE's observer mission said
genuine opposition parties had been barred and media shackled.
Kozlov's Alga! party, long denied official registration, was
not eligible to run. He was arrested several days after the
election. Prominent rights activist Yevgeny Zhovtis, observing
the trial, said he expected a verdict by the end of August.
Earlier trials of people accused of participating in the
December violence saw 23 people jailed.
(Additional reporting and writing by Robin Paxton in Almaty;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)