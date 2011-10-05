ASTANA Oct 5 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it was considering financing wind farm projects in Kazakhstan as the oil-rich Central Asian state begins a push to develop renewable energy resources.

"The EBRD is considering, in 2012, financing wind farm projects in Kazakhstan," Riccardo Puliti, EBRD managing director and head of energy and natural resources, told Reuters.

"We are considering two or three projects for an amount of up to 100 million euros ($133 million) and are still considering whether this will be debt or equity," he said on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Toby Chopra)